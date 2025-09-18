May 18, 1966 - September 15, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

There will be no services for Lonnie P. Boschee, age 59, who passed away Monday, September 15, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta.

Lonnie was born May 18, 1966 in Minneapolis to Loula Boschee. He married Sherri in Montana and she passed away. Lonnie married Tami in Fargo, ND and they later divorced. He lived in the Minneapolis area for most of his life and worked as a DJ and a cook at different restaurants. Lonnie liked to go fishing, was an extrovert and entertainer and that made him a great D.J. at events and the ice cream truck. He will be remembered for being a loving, caring and good guy.

Lonnie is survived by his daughter, Kristina (Dwayne) Powell of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Dywane, Larrion, Malayna and Terriona; step-children, Pam (Candy) Clark of Fargo, ND, Jennifer Lowery of Fargo, ND and Timmy Lowery of Maine; brother, Scott (Shea) Boschee of Perry, OK; 4 nieces and nephews; 4 step- grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother; wife, Sherri.