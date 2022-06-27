Lois A. Kulzer, 85, Paynesville

October 22, 1936 - June 27, 2022



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Lois A. Kulzer, age 85, of Paynesville. Lois passed away June 27, 2022 at the Paynesville Health Care Center. Burial of cremated remains will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville.

Lois was born October 22, 1936 in Paynesville to Clarence and Otilla (Hartmann) Younkin. She graduated from Paynesville High School in 1954. She married Willie Kulzer on June 23, 1958 at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. They raised two sons on the same property she was born. She will be remembered as the “lunch lady” at the Paynesville Middle School with her famed ticket puncher. They ran the Roller Rink in Paynesville from 1966-1980. She was a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan, going to spring training in Mankato bringing local students along to enjoy the experience. She is also known for her “treats”, baking was her passion. She could often be seen outdoors, tending her flower gardens and lawn. After retirement, they enjoyed going to flea markets and auctions, and cherished spending time with their granddaughters.

Lois is survived by her sons Terry (Sharon) of Paynesville and Patrick (Christina) of Arden Hills, two granddaughters Molly and Katy of Arden Hills and many nieces and nephews.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, husband Willie, and 14 brothers and sisters.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Paynesville Health Care Center for their compassionate care.