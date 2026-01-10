WAITE PARK/ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Waite Park and St. Cloud city officials have released updates on federal ICE agents in the metro area.

Get our free mobile app

Waite Park's Police Chief Anthony Reznicek says on Saturday at about 9:30 a.m., the Waite Park Police Department was sent information from multiple sources regarding social media posts alleging a shooting that involved Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents in the City of Waite Park.

The Waite Park Police Department was able to identify and locate the victim/ complainant. The case is ongoing, but at this time, there are no witnesses or evidence that a shooting occurred.

St. Cloud City Administrator Tracy Hodel has released updated information for the city's original release on Friday.

Read More: St. Cloud Officials Address Rumors About ICE Presence |

Although the city continues to receive no formal notifications, directives, or coordination requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), on Saturday, the Police Department had its first direct contact with federal immigration agents.

Agents approached one of the city's Sergeants while he was seated in his squad vehicle. This interaction was informal and was not associated with any coordinated or notified enforcement activity.

While community members had previously reported possible ICE presence in the area, this was the first instance in which the city was able to confirm contact with agents within the city's jurisdiction.