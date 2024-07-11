Local Photographs Wanted For Postcards To Promote Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A local community is asking for photographs to help promote the city.

Paynesville will be printing postcards featuring submitted pictures for local lodging to have on hand so people can mail them while they stay in town or bring home as a souvenir. The hope is the postcards will encourage people to visit the area and then showcase some of the area's attractions.

The lodging tax advisory board committee came up with the idea for the postcards and a member suggested asking for photos from local artists to go on them. You have until Monday to submit your photo or artwork for the postcards. Use this link to submit your photo.

