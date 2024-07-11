Local Photographs Wanted For Postcards To Promote Paynesville
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A local community is asking for photographs to help promote the city.
Get our free mobile app
Paynesville will be printing postcards featuring submitted pictures for local lodging to have on hand so people can mail them while they stay in town or bring home as a souvenir. The hope is the postcards will encourage people to visit the area and then showcase some of the area's attractions.
The lodging tax advisory board committee came up with the idea for the postcards and a member suggested asking for photos from local artists to go on them. You have until Monday to submit your photo or artwork for the postcards. Use this link to submit your photo.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Holiday Spirits Not Dampened By Early Start To Fireworks [PHOTOS]
- Games By James Hopes New Space Helps Build Community Environment
- Rock the Park Wraps Up Granite City Days [PHOTOS]
- Classic Toy Collection Part Of Historic Little Falls Homes
- Hundreds Pack Streets for Granite City Days Parade [PHOTOS]
- Two Area Bands Set To Embark On International Good Will Trip
Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota
See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty