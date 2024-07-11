Local Photographs Wanted For Postcards To Promote Paynesville

Local Photographs Wanted For Postcards To Promote Paynesville

Bernie Stang

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A local community is asking for photographs to help promote the city.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Oli Scarff, Getty Images
loading...

Paynesville will be printing postcards featuring submitted pictures for local lodging to have on hand so people can mail them while they stay in town or bring home as a souvenir. The hope is the postcards will encourage people to visit the area and then showcase some of the area's attractions.

Bernie Stang
loading...

The lodging tax advisory board committee came up with the idea for the postcards and a member suggested asking for photos from local artists to go on them. You have until Monday to submit your photo or artwork for the postcards.  Use this link to submit your photo.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

 

See Minnesota's State Bird like you've never seen it before -- through the lens of Canadian photographer Chris Whitty

 

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: art photographs, Paynesville Postcards, Paynesville promotion
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON