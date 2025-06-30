LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- There were injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. on Highway 10 near Little Falls.

Forty-two-year-old Martin Olson of St. Cloud was driving east on the highway near Highway 147 in Little Falls when he lost control and entered the median, rolling the vehicle and landing against the median safety barrier.

Olson was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of St. Cloud, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A second passenger, 56-year-old Katherine Hight of Littles Falls, was not hurt.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Little Falls Police Department, Morrison County Sheriff's Office, and Mayo Ambulance.

