LITTLE FALLS - A Little Falls man was hurt in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:20 p.m. on Highway 27 to Northbound Highway 10 in Little Falls.

Forty-year-old Shaun Roering was accelerating his bike to highway speeds when he had to brake hard for vehicles in front of him and the bike went down.

Roering was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.