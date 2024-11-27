Little Falls Man Arrested After Stolen Property Recovered

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A Little Falls man was arrested after authorities used a search warrant at his home Tuesday.

Members of the Morrison and Todd County Sheriff's Office, Little Falls Police Department, and Morrison County SWAT team served the warrant at a residence on 6th Avenue SE in the city of Little Falls.

Authorities say they uncovered numerous items that were reported stolen in both Todd and Morrison counties.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they arrested 34-year-old Timothy Aleman at the scene.

The sheriff says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

