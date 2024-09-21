Little Falls’ Annual Fly In Takes Off On Saturday

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- You can fly or cruise into Little Falls on Saturday for a soaring good time. Lakes Area Aviation’s 3rd Annual Fly-In Takes place at the Little Falls Airport from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

The event will feature a car show, brat feed, cotton candy, and of course planes. Event Volunteer Sada Wensmann says the event is for everyone, not just pilots:

“Because our goal has been to not only bring aviators into our airport it has been to bring our own community out to our airport so we’ve utilized our chamber of commerce, our visitors bureau, visit Little Falls, and we’ve had them market it for us and push it out to the community because we really want to get people who are not pilots out here to see what our airport has to offer.”

Sada Wensmann Sada Wensmann loading...

She says all donations from the brat feed go towards a good cause:

“In the spring we hope that we will have a couple of significant scholarships to be able to give out to seniors who are going into some kind of aviation field after high school and that doesn’t necessarily mean being a pilot it could be an aircraft mechanic, it could be air traffic control, something in the aviation community.”

Sada Wensmann Sada Wensmann loading...

Wensmann says they will have scenic flights available for $25 too and they have pilots fly in from all over the Midwest for the event.

Sada Wensman Sada Wensman loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud