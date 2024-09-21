Little Falls’ Annual Fly In Takes Off On Saturday
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- You can fly or cruise into Little Falls on Saturday for a soaring good time. Lakes Area Aviation’s 3rd Annual Fly-In Takes place at the Little Falls Airport from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The event will feature a car show, brat feed, cotton candy, and of course planes. Event Volunteer Sada Wensmann says the event is for everyone, not just pilots:
“Because our goal has been to not only bring aviators into our airport it has been to bring our own community out to our airport so we’ve utilized our chamber of commerce, our visitors bureau, visit Little Falls, and we’ve had them market it for us and push it out to the community because we really want to get people who are not pilots out here to see what our airport has to offer.”
She says all donations from the brat feed go towards a good cause:
“In the spring we hope that we will have a couple of significant scholarships to be able to give out to seniors who are going into some kind of aviation field after high school and that doesn’t necessarily mean being a pilot it could be an aircraft mechanic, it could be air traffic control, something in the aviation community.”
Wensmann says they will have scenic flights available for $25 too and they have pilots fly in from all over the Midwest for the event.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year
Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud