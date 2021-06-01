Linda J. Henchen, 67, Princeton

April 7, 1954 - May 29, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton, MN, for Linda J. Henchen, age 67 of Princeton, who passed away surrounded by family on May 29, 2021, at the U of M Medical Center in Minneapolis. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery following services.

Linda Jean Henchen was born on April 7, 1954, at the Swedish Hospital (now known as HCMC) in Minneapolis, to Martin and Betty (Harter) Klym. She grew up in Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School in 1972.

Linda met and married the love of her life, Gary, and on April 12, 1975, they were married at the Trinity Lutheran Church, and then they lived in Princeton. On September 30, 1976, they were both blessed with the birth of their son, Michael Dean Henchen. On March 7, 1978, they were again blessed with the birth of their daughter, Lisa Jo Henchen. Linda absolutely loved her family and supported them in anything that they ever did. She and Gary were their children’s’ biggest cheerleaders. Linda was always very strong in her faith in the Lord.

Linda worked as a Cosmetologist until the birth of their children and then she worked at the Princeton High School in the Special Education department as an assistant, working with students that had special needs, and she loved every minute of it.

She really enjoyed family get togethers and always enjoyed going to Sunset Bay Resort and spending time with her Sunset Bay Family. She also enjoyed all of her friends and always loved to laugh with them.

Linda is survived by her husband, Gary; two children, Michael (Kelly) Henchen of Elk River and Lisa Jones of Daytona Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Bryce Henchen and Trent Bentz Henchen; sister, Judy (Jim) Wnuk of Princeton; brother, Gary (JoAnn) Klym of Becker; and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Martin and Betty Klym; and dear, sweet nephew, Matthew Klym.

Pallbearers include Trent Bentz Henchen, Danny Klym, Jake Klym, Eric Betzler, Andy Klym, and Nick Marty. Honorary pallbearers include Deb Teigen, Amy and Joely Slagerman, Linda Alexander, Shelly Botzek, Sue Hessedal, Terry Stout, Meg Deglmann, Linda Ernst, Jean Anderson, Kandy Henchen, and Judy Wnuk.