June 17, 1941 - May 19, 2019

Linda E. Mehrwerth, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 19, 2019 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Linda will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Sauk Rapids.