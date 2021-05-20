Lillian M. Niedzielski, 88, Gilman

April 14, 1933 - May 20, 2021

Lillian M. Niedzielski, age 88, of Gilman, passed away on May, 20, 2021 at home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Saint’s Peter and Paul Catholic Church Gilman, MN. Rev. Matthew langager and Rev. Tom Olson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 – 10:00 AM at the church. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Lillian M. Niedzielski was born April 14, 1933 in Alberta Township to Aloysius and Clara Krawiecki. Lillian was united in marriage on August 22, 2070 to John Niedzielski. She worked for the Gilman State bank for many years. Lillian was dedicated to praying the Holy Rosery and you could find her in the back of church on numberious Sunday’s leading the rosary. She was very faithful and was a lifetime member of the Gilman Christian Women. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook especially for her poppy seed cake and working funeral lunches. Lillian loved to travel and will be missed as a loving aunt.

She is survived by her siblings, Richard Krawiecki, Roger Krawiecki and Nancy Krawiecki and numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Doreen Anderson and Bernice Chmielewski.