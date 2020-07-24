Lillian J. Schreifels, 71, Richmond

August 13, 1948 - July 22, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Lillian J. Schreifels, age 71, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Those attending the mass and burial service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please book your spot for mass or view the service live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

Lillian was born to Frank and Alvina (Hagemeier) Spoden in St. Joseph, MN. She married Delroy Schreifels October 10, 1970 in Church of St. Joseph, St. Joseph, MN.

Lillian worked as a housekeeper. She was a kind person, always helping everyone in need. Lillian loved to bake pies and breads, no one ever went hungry. She enjoyed garage sales and bargain shopping. Lillian adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Delroy; children, Rodney (Jennifer) and Mark (Stacy); brother, Virgil (Carol) Spoden; in-laws, David Schreifels, Harold Schreifels, Lucille Miller, Carol Spoden; and 3 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Richard Schreifels.