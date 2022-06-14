Lewis R. Walker, 90, Rice

March 5, 1932 - June 12, 2022

attachment-Lewis Walker loading...

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday June 16, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Lewis R. Walker, age 90, of Rice who died Sunday at The St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be on at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Rice Legion Post 473 will pray at 6:00; Eagles Order 622 will pray at 6:30 followed by Rice Sportsman’s club at 7:00 all Wednesday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Lewis was born March 5, 1932 in Popple Creek to Roy & Caroline (Golembeski) Walker. He married Patricia Gainor on May 22, 1953 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Lewis was President of Woodcraft Industries until retiring in 2000. He served our country in the United States Army from 1952-1954 and lived in the St. Cloud area most all of his life. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Good Shepherd Foundation Board, Rice American Legion Post #473, Riverside Lions Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 of St. Cloud, Duck’s Unlimited, Rice Sportsman’s Club, National Kitchen Cabinet Association, Home Builders Association, National Rifle Association, Amateur Trap Shooting Organization and National Hardwood Dimension Manufacturers. He enjoyed his time on the river, fishing especially in Alaska, hunting, traveling, feeding animals especially deer, and snowmobiling in the Swiss Alps.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Pat of Rice; niece, Jodi (Rico) Aizcorbe of Sartell; great nieces, Isabella and Abigail; and cats, Cece and Abear. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Orville and sixteen half brothers and sisters.