Level Three Sex Offender Moving to North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is alerting the community about a level three sex offender moving to town.
Thirty-five-year-old Antonio Green Jr. is moving into the 100 block of 12th Avenue North.
Green is a convicted sex offender who used force to gain compliance in raping an unknown woman. He also has a history of violence and aggression toward women.
The St. Cloud Police Department will post a community notification video next week through the city of St. Cloud's website.
A level three sex offender is the risk level of an offender most likely to repeat predatory crimes.
