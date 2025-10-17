Level Three Sex Offender Moving to North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is alerting the community about a level three sex offender moving to town.

Thirty-five-year-old Antonio Green Jr. is moving into the 100 block of 12th Avenue North.

Green is a convicted sex offender who used force to gain compliance in raping an unknown woman. He also has a history of violence and aggression toward women.

The St. Cloud Police Department will post a community notification video next week through the city of St. Cloud's website.

A level three sex offender is the risk level of an offender most likely to repeat predatory crimes.

