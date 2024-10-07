Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to North St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Level 3 sex offender is moving into a home in north St. Cloud.

Police say Scott Trevino is moving to a home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on Thursday. He has served his sentence.

St. Cloud police will be posting a community notification video detailing information regarding the offender via the city's website.

Get our free mobile app

Trevino has a history of engaging in sexual contact against known teenage and adult victims.

READ RELATED ARTICLES