Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to North St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Level 3 sex offender is moving into a home in north St. Cloud.
Police say Scott Trevino is moving to a home in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on Thursday. He has served his sentence.
St. Cloud police will be posting a community notification video detailing information regarding the offender via the city's website.
Trevino has a history of engaging in sexual contact against known teenage and adult victims.
