Lester G. “Les” Roering, 90, St. Joseph

September 1, 1930 - March 11, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Lester G. “Les” Roering, age 90, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Les was born on September 1, 1930 to John and Dina (Van Heel) Roering in Melrose, Minnesota. Les Honorably Served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. During his tenure in the Army, he was stationed in France where he was a Heavy Equipment Operator. During his enlistment and prior to his deployment, he was united in marriage to Caroline M. Wasner on July 22, 1952 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. After he returned from deployment, he and Caroline made their home in St. Joseph, living in the home that Les built. Les worked at the granite sheds as a stone layout technician, eventually retiring from Cold Spring Granite. Les also worked as a dairy farmer and rented numerous farms for feed for his cattle. He was a member of the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Les was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed going hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. In his younger years, he also enjoyed trapping to earn extra money. Les will be remembered for his friendliness. He always enjoyed having people over to his farm and inviting them down to his shed for a beer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Caroline; daughter, Charlotte (Jerry) Schroden; two grandsons and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Aronson and Doris (Sylvester) Wasner; sister-in-law, Carole Roering, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Les is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sylvester, Eugene (M.I.A. – Korea), Lillian and Lloyd Held, Robert and Lavonne, Kenneth and Ann; brother-in-law, Harold Aronson; and infant great-granddaughter, April.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Les.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.