Lesley Fleck, 83, Hillman

March 25, 1936 - January 4, 2020

Lesley Fleck, age 83 of Hillman passed away at his home on January 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey. Rev. Luke Oaks will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, January 9 at the Foley Funeral Home and from 10 to 11:00 AM at church on Friday. Burial will take place at Lone Pine Cemetery, Morrill Township, Morrison County. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Lesley Arthur Fleck was born March 25, 1936 in Lakin Township, Morrison County to Fred and Mary (Westphall) Fleck. He married Judy Hastings on June 16, 1961 in Foley. He farmed all of his life in Lakin Township and in his younger years he liked deer hunting. Along with his farming, Lesley enjoyed working on machinery and could fix most anything. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of Hillman, son and daughter, James Fleck, Hillman, Janie Fleck, Hillman, twin brother, Lester, Hillman, and brother, Murel (Pat), Braham, sisters: Lucille Jackson, Minneapolis and Mildred Carson, Waite Park as well as 4 grandchildren: Jason Fleck, Shawn Fleck, Jennifer Fleck and Ryan Fleck and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Wendell and brothers and sisters: Orval, Richard, Sam, Harold, Lavera Gadacz and Pearl Reynolds.