LeRoy P. Czech, 74, Sartell

August 7, 1947 - January 15, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for LeRoy P. Czech, age 74, who passed away Saturday after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease at his home in Sartell. Rev. Ronald Weyrens and Rev Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at the church. Parish Prayers will be 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

LeRoy Peter Czech was born August 7, 1947 in Little Falls to Peter and Eleanor (Lashinski) Czech. He graduated from Little Falls High School and later graduated from Alexandria Technical College. LeRoy went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969 as a mechanic. LeRoy married JoAnn Zok on June 16th, 1973. He worked as an automotive technician and worked at 122 Motors in Little Falls in 1973. In 1979 LeRoy owned L.C. Auto Clinic for 17 years, and in 1996 he worked at Tire Maxx in St. Joe until retiring in 2013. LeRoy was a member of the Royalton American Legion Post #137, a life member of K of C as a financial secretary, and the JC club working to help the community for many years. LeRoy was known for his good sense of humor, patience, and problem-solving skills on all the projects he worked on. He enjoyed hunting deer, fishing, target shooting, camping with his family, and Archery League. LeRoy loved being on the boat and taking care of his lawn and his equipment. He loved food, especially sweets, his John Deere tractors, and spending time with his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn of Sartell; daughters and son, LeAnn (Michael Jr. “Mick”) Lunzer of Bloomington, Brian (Jane) Czech of Royalton, Katherine “Kat” (Josh) Stewart of Sartell, Laura (Derek) Kantor of Sartell; sisters and brother, Elaine (Patrick) Zilka of Randall, Judy (Dan) Booth of Sartell, Jim (Sara) Czech of Mankato; grandchildren, Taryn Czech, Mataya Czech, Joslynn Stewart, Jackson Stewart, Rowan Stewart, Wyatt Kantor, Weston Kantor. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Parkinson’s foundation, www.parkinson.org.