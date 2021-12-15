LeRoy “Lee” J. Menke, 87, Sartell

July 30, 1934 - December 12, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for LeRoy J. Menke, age 87, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Lee was born July 30, 1934 in Cold Spring to Raymond & Luella (Hansen) Menke. He worked at the OK Café throughout high school and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1953. Lee honorably served our country in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. He married Rosemary Maehren on July 23, 1960 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Lee was a Sheet Metal Worker for AER, Phillips, and Weidner’s Plumbing & Heating, retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and Sheet Metal Local Union 10 where he served on the Apprenticeship Board. Lee was faithful, loving, caring, and proud of his German heritage. He was a Mr. Fix it and promised he could make anything out of sheet metal but usually used wood. Lee was a hard-worker, a good example for his children, and had a strong faith. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary of Sartell; sons and daughter, Brian (Erica) of Royalton, Lisa (Bill) Kittleson of St. Augustine, FL, and Stephen (Terri) of Edina; sisters, Dorothy Wollak of Inver Grove Heights, Irene Maze of Rochester, and Jean Larson of Waite Park; grandchildren, Bryan, Alex, Isaac, Jonathan, Olivia, Paul, Jaylen, Simeon, and Lea; and great grandchild, Zy’Aire. Lee was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Sandy Menke; brothers, Jerry, Virgil, and infant brother, Jimmy; and sisters, Laverne Seman and Betty Menke.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care provided to LeRoy.