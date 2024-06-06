LeRoy Lafore, 78, Foley

January 10, 1946 - May 27, 2024

attachment-LeRoy Lafore loading...

Leroy LaFore 78 and passed away suddenly on May 27, 2024. He's proceeded in death by his parents Rose and William LaFore, brothers Basil and Eugene LaFore, sisters Arlene Robak, Delores Hennix and Kathleen Schwartz, and his grandson Jesse LaFore, He is survived by his siblings, Edward LaFore, Theresa Baker, Jean Saxon, Dorothy Latawiec, Janie Hennix and James LaFore

His son and daughter, Chad LaFore, Jennifer Lafore, and grandchildren Sabrina Stone, Justin LaFore, and Bonnie Lafore, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He loved hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.