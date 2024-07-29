Leona Marie Kleine, 91, Milaca

March 10, 1933 - July 26, 2024

Leona Marie Kleine passed away Friday, July 26, 2024 at the age of 91 at Milaca Elim Meadows in Milaca, MN.

Leona Kleine, the daughter of Otto and Elsie Swalve was born March 10, 1933 in Iowa.

Leona married Charles Kleine on November 30, 1957 and they had two daughters together.

She is survived by daughters; Marcia (Mike) Kurkowski,

Cheri Larson, one grandson; Daniel (Jessica) Kurkowski, one great-granddaughter; Alexandria Cecelia “CeCe” two step great grandsons; FitzReilly and Orion, One brother; Andrew (Rozella) Swalve, along with many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Charles and son-in-law; Tyrone “Ty” Larson and several family members and friends.

No services are planned. Burial will be at a later date in Iowa.