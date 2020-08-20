Leo Paul Morgan, 90, Long Prairie

April 5, 1930 - August 16, 2020

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Leo Morgan of Long Prairie who passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Knute Nelson Short Term Rehab in Alexandria where he had been a resident since July 27. The Rev. Kali Christensen will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends from 3-5 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at American Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be at 11:00 AM Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann -Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Leo was born April 5, 1930 in Oriska, ND to Thomas and Sara (Durbin) Morgan. When his older brothers were deployed in the military, he remained at home to help on the family farm. After two years he returned to graduate from St. Catherine High School in Valley City, North Dakota. He enlisted in the US Navy where he proudly served his country for four years before enrolling in Valley City State Teachers College. While there he met Marge Netland and the couple were married June 30, 1956 in Valley City. Leo taught at various schools in North Dakota from 1958 to 1967 when at that time they moved to Long Prairie. He was a teacher and coach at Long Prairie High School until his retirement in 1992. Leo always enjoyed farming and often went to Iowa and North Dakota to help during harvest. Volunteering at Long Prairie Golf course allowed him to continue to be able to drive tractors even in his later years. His passion for golf also kept him very active. Leo was proud of his Irish heritage and proud to be an American. His patriotism was evident. It is common knowledge he loved to visit with others and seemed to know someone wherever he went. Above all, Leo loved his family. He especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Leo is survived by his wife Marge of 64 years; daughter Karen of Swea City, IA and her daughter Sarah (Shaun) Risse of Alexandria; daughter Kathy (Brent) Davis and their sons Mathew and Cole of Waconia, MN; son Greg (Nancy) Morgan and their son Tucker of Mission Viejo, CA. Great Grandchildren Leah and Keegan Risse were special to Leo as they called him Pup-Pup.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gerald, Thomas and Frank and one sister Henrietta. One sister-in-law Margaret Morgan and one brother- in- law Don Baxter and his in-laws Arne and Julia Netland.