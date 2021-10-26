Leo B. Wiechmann, 79, Waite Park and formerly of St. Cloud

October 15, 1942 - October 23, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Thursday, October 28, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Leo Wiechmann age 79 of Waite Park and formerly of St. Cloud who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. LeRoy Scjeoer; & Rev. Marvin Enneking will concelebrate. Entombment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. St. Peter’s Parish prayers will be at 4:00 pm followed by the VFW Post# 428 praying at 5 pm Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Leo was born October 15, 1942 in St. Rosa to Frank & Walburga (Toenyon) Wiechmann. He married Jane Dobmeier on May 30, 1967 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis (Stearns County). He served his country in the United States Army during the Viet Nam Conflict. After serving he worked for Electrolux as a metal finisher until his retirement in 2007. He is a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the VFW post # 428 in St. Cloud. Leo loved music and played accordion in the band “Country Ramblers” for many years. He was an avid fisherman, summer ice & spearing. He also enjoyed paint by numbers, tinkering in the garage, woodworking, welding & gardening. He loved spending time with his kids in the woods cutting wood. But most of all he cherished his family. He was a beloved husband, father & grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jane of Waite Park; children, Kevin (Mecque) of Richmond; Kelly (Missy) of Sauk Rapids; Karen (Bill) Young of St. Cloud; Kimberly (Seth) of St. Cloud; Kurt (Corrie) of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Craig, Brett, Kyle, Ryan, Sydney, Chelsey, Sarah, Ethan, Tyler, Kye, and Koah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Cyril.

The family would like to thank the excellent team at Minnesota Senior Home Health Care for their incredible care of Leo.