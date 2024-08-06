Lenore A. Felix, 92, Cold Spring

January 10, 1932 - August 4, 2024

attachment-Lenore Felix loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring for Lenore A. Felix, age 92 of Cold Spring, Minnesota.

Lenore passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at Arlington Place in St. Joseph with her family by her side. Reverend Cletus Connors, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church and again one hour prior to the funeral Mass on Friday. A time of sharing will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, during the visitation.

Lenore was born January 10, 1932, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Donald and Hazel (Carew) Lansing. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1949. Lenore married Myron L. Felix on May 27, 1952, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Together they raised their ten children.

She is survived by her children, Peggy Lindsay (Tim dec.), Laurie (Steve) Silbernick, Susan Zimmer (Dennis Petersen), Dan (Lori) Felix, Jeannie (Ray) Grot, Patty (dec.) (Randy) Lesar, Connie Felix (Jim Brugh), Bob (Rose) Felix, Mike Felix (Joyce Dingmann), Kat (Dennis) Felix-Drontle, “adopted” daughter, Jeanne Satterstrom; 36 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren, and many others who lovingly call her Grandma; brother Bill (Della) Lansing, brother-in-law Paul Meyer, brother-in-law Jim Felix, as well as countless relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Myron (2017); daughter, Patty Lesar; granddaughter, Kristina Felix; great-great grandson, Simon Goff; siblings Jim (Betty) Lansing, Kathleen (George) Thole, Carol Meyer, Mary (Jim) Krenik.

Lenore worked at the Stearns County Welfare office after graduation from high school. When she and Myron got married, she quit her job to stay home and raise her family. In 1964 she started working at the College of St. Benedict as a secretary. She then worked at St. John’s University for many years, and held the position of Administrative Assistant in the Alcuin Library, from where she retired. Lenore was also the bookkeeper for their Felix Excavating business.

Through the years, Lenore and Myron enjoyed traveling, and visited many places, including New Zealand, Hawaii, and Alaska. She enjoyed being a member of the American Truck Historical Society with Myron, and made many good friends through the club. Lenore and Myron had horses for a few years, and enjoyed being members of a local saddle club. Lenore was also a member of the Sweet Adelines singing group for a time. She enjoyed collecting dolls and had many. Lenore was an excellent seamstress, sewing throughout her life, making clothing for her family and others. She always enjoyed listening to her children sing, and even convinced them to form a turn of the century singing group. Lenore created the costumes for the group, as well as for a few productions at the Paramount Theatre.

Lenore volunteered at the VA Medical Center for many years, and provided home baked treats for the other volunteers as well.

Lenore’s Catholic faith was very important to her, and she valued the friendships she made through the church. She wrote many newspaper editorials through the years, standing up for her beliefs.

Lenore’s family would like to thank the staff at Arlington Place Assisted Living, for their care of Lenore during her last couple of years. She made many new friendships there. Also thank you to St. Croix Hospice for all of their care for her.

Lenore will be forever missed by all of her family and friends.