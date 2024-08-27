Lee C. Steinbrecher, 73, Princeton

May 2, 1951 - August 21, 2024

Lee C. Steinbrecher, age 73 of Princeton, MN, passed away on August 21, 2024, at Sterling Pointe in Princeton. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at New Life Church in Princeton. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

Lee Charles was born to George and Luella (Erickson) Steinbrecher on May 2, 1951, in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School. He was in the National Guard for eight years. Lee married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Swanson, on August 29, 1970, in Milaca. He was owner and operator of Steinbrecher Painting for almost 40 years impacting the lives of hundreds of employees.

Lee said, “Leaders need to be people who act out of concern and care for the community and the organization with which they are serving. Leaders need to look at what is best for the community as a whole and not be concerned with personal gain.” Lee had a passion to serve others and had a gift of leading others to accomplish good things for the community. He was involved with the Princeton Marching Band as a volunteer, board member, and then eventually President of the organization. Lee was elected to the Princeton School Board, the Princeton Planning Commission, and the Princeton City Council. He was seen around Princeton in the spring planting all the flower pots with other volunteers. He was involved with the Breakfast Club at PHS for the 2022-23 school year. Lee was recently awarded the Community Service Award by the MN Utilities Commission in recognition of his long and outstanding service to his community in support of municipal utilities.

It is not a coincidence or the circumstances that have led people to talk about Lee after his passing. It was his actions, his words, his involvement, and his love for God, family, people, and the community. His life made an impact. Some encouragement for all those who were touched by Lee’s life: at the end of life, what really matters is not what we got but what we shared, not our competence but our character, and not our success, but our significance—live a life that matters, live a life of love; never measure your life by possessions, measure it by the hearts you have touched, the smiles you created, and the love you shared; and let your smile change the world, but do not let the world change your smile. Lee loved the Lord, with his life’s goal to glorify God and live a life for Christ. He cherished his relationships and always had time to talk with anyone. Lee was a joy and comfort to all who knew him. He has left his family and friends with many loving memories, and he will be greatly missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Lee is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children, Terra (Nick) Nowak of Princeton and Jon (Ludmila Soloshenko) Steinbrecher of Zimmerman; grandchildren, Sadie, Anna, Grace (Collin) Szymanski, and Cooper; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Wayne (Lois).