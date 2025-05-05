LEAF Funding Dist. 742 Middle School Activity Fees for 2 Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Local Education and Activities Foundation - or LEAF - has announced a plan to cover the activity fees for all participating District 742 middle schoolers over the next two years.

They've committed $100,000 toward the project.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says,

"LEAF's generosity means we will be able to waive all activity fees for every middle schooler who wants to join a sport or activity. It will give more students more opportunities to learn and grow."

Over $30,000 has already been raised toward waiving activity fees for the upcoming school year.

Last year, LEAF granted nearly $300,000 to St. Cloud Area Schools. Since it began the granting process in 1997, LEAF has awarded over $3 million to the schools.

