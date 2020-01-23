Lawrence Michael Haider Jr., 90, Belgrade

March 29, 1929 - January 21, 2020

Lawrence Michael Haider Jr., age 90, of Belgrade, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Belgrade Nursing Home in Belgrade, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Reverend Glenn Krystosek and Reverend David Grundman will concelebrate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church on Friday, January 24, 2020 and one hour prior to the funeral mass on Saturday.

Lawrence was born on March 29,1929 in Lake Henry Township to Lawrence and Anna (Gruber) Haider. He attended a one room school house across from his family farm which was the original Gruber homestead settled in 1881. Lawrence (Mikey, Larry, Sonny) farmed with his parents until their retirement in 1960. He continued farming into his eighties. Lawrence was a very devout Catholic with a deep loving devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Lawrence was an avid gardener and his flower beds were his pride and joy. He loved fishing, bowling and spending time with friends at the casinos. Lawrence also enjoyed travelling and treasured his trip to the Holy Land. He was also a family historian and made trips to Europe to explore the family roots and share the knowledge with others.

Lawrence was a lifetime member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry, Chief Ranger in the Catholic Order of Forester, Patron of Little Flower of St. Therese in Dearborn, MI, St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, MT, St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberlain, SD and the Crosier Fathers of Onamia and other non-profit organizations.

Survivors include his sisters, Bernadine Massman of Rockville and Margaret Meyer of Sauk Centre; sister-in-law, Helen of Crosb; brother-in-law, Paul Wesbur and many nieces and nephews.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Anna; brothers, Rudy and Joseph; sister, Marie Hagemeier Steil Wesbur and brothers-in-law, Edmund Massman, Eugene Meyer, Leander Hagemeier, and Wally Steil. Lawrence was adopted by many friends and neighbors throughout the years and all were blessed for having been part of his life.