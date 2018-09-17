Lawrence J. Fleischhacker, 88, Paynesville

August 10, 1930 - September 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Lawrence J. Fleischhacker, age 88 of Paynesville who passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at his home in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Parish Cemetery Mausoleum.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Arrangements are with the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Lawrence was born on August 10, 1930 in St Martin Township, Stearns County to Frederick and Apolonia (Wolbeck) Fleischhacker. He married Mary Ann Kalthoff on September 26, 1950 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in St. Martin. Together they raised their family and farmed in the St. Martin area. In 1990 they moved to the Paynesville area where he remained involved in his family’s local farms. Lawrence was active in the St. Martin Township Board for many years.

He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, the Mission Group in Paynesville, the Catholic Order of Foresters, Catholic United Financial and the St. Joseph’s and St. Margaret’s Society.

Lawrence enjoyed playing cards, fishing, carpentry, welding, gameshows, polka music, the outdoors and spending time with friends. He especially loved all the time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Ervin (Sharon) of Paynesville, Jerry (JoAnn) of Albany, Doris (Ron) Frericks of Grey Eagle, Marilyn (Dick) Schoenberg of Cold Spring, Fred (Sheila) of Paynesville, Sharon (John) Schulzetenberg of Spring Hill, Larry (Karen) of St. Martin, JoAnn (Ike) Euteneuer of St. Martin, Pauline (Ron) Hommerding of Cold Spring, Deb (Rick) Doll of St. Martin, Glen (Terri) of St. Martin, Wayne and James Bonine of Paynesville; 44 grandchildren; 64 great-grandchildren; sister and brother, Christine (Leander) Kalthoff of Paynesville; Benedict (Ione) of Freeport; brothers-in-law, Edward Job of Freeport, Larry Massman of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Anna May Fleischhacker of Albany; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann in 2009; sons, Dean and Joseph; and one infant boy; granddaughter, Lisa Fleischhacker; sisters, Agnes Job, Marie Massman; and brother, Herman Fleischhacker.

A Special Thank You to all those who were involved in the care of Lawrence.