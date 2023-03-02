LaVerne Sticha, 94, Long Prairie

February 26, 2023

Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be 11:00 Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for LaVerne Sticha, 94 who died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Long Prairie Care Center.

The Rev. Bob Kieffer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in Long Prairie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.