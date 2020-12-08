Laura Mae (Olich) Noesen, 83, Moorhead

May 27, 1937 - December 5, 2020

Laura Mae (Olich) Noesen of Moorhead, Minnesota, died Saturday December 5, 2020, at the age of 83 in Sartell, Minnesota with loved ones by her side.

Laura is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Walter Noesen of Detroit Lakes, MN. Ron and Laura met at Moorhead State Teachers College where they both attended and graduated. Laura went on to get her Master’s in Education and spent her working years teaching, with the majority of her time focused in middle school programs in Moorhead, MN teaching those with learning disabilities. Laura was a masterful gardener, a beautiful seamstress, quilter and knitter, and a loving mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her quiet grace, simple beauty, work ethic, strength, and humility.

Laura was born to Leslie Ellsworth Olich and Clara Theoline (Myers) Olich on May 27, 1937. She was the tenth of thirteen children. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers and sisters Harvey, Allan, Eugene, Della, Janet, Thora, Charles and David. She is survived by her sisters Doris and Mary, and brothers Paul and Leslie Jr.

Laura leaves behind four daughters and sons-in-law, fourteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Laura’s eldest daughter is Susan Marie Noesen of Alexandria, MN who has three children: Matthew, Thomas and Emma. Daughter Theresa Ann Jace and Tony Jace of Oconomowoc, WI have four children: Clara, Adam, Anna and Samuel. Daughter Brenda Jean Peppers and Ty Peppers of Montpelier, VA have four children and two grandchildren: Kristen (Peppers) Kelly and Quintin Kelly with children Ryan and Mason, and Christopher, Katherine and Rebecca. Youngest daughter Rebecca Jo Steinberg and Mat Steinberg of Sartell, MN have three children: Joseph, Ella and Luke.

Visitation will begin at 9:30am, with a celebration of life Mass at 10:30am on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Minnesota with a private burial service following at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell, Minnesota.