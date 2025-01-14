Laura J. Martinez, 73, Sartell

February 25, 1951 - January 12, 2025

A private gathering to celebrate the life of Laura Martinez will be at a later date. Laura passed away Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Country Manor Healthcare Center in Sartell. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Laura was born February 25, 1951 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Joseph and Izia (Sutliff) Annand. She married Steven Martinez on December 30, 1966 in St. Ignace, MI. Steven served in the U.S. Air Force, and the couple was stationed in California, North Dakota, and lastly at Ki Sawyer in Marquette, MI. They moved to Minnesota in 1993 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Laura enjoyed reading, garage sales and traveling. Family gatherings during the holidays were especially important to her.

Survivors include her daughter and sons, Jerrielynn (Aaron) Johnson of Sartell, Steven (Becky) Martinez of St. Cloud and David (Jane Wallace) Martinez of Le Sueur; grandchildren, Joshua, Ian, Isa, Alanzo, Emily, Timmy, Hanna and Alex; sister, Arlene Palmer of Elkhorn, WI; sisters-in-law, Lola (Gerado) Mora, Carmen (Joe) Velasco, Gina Lindsay, Bernadette (Leonard) Marmolejo and Magdelina Martinez; and brother-in-law, Mario Martinez. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Steven in 2020; brothers, Larry (Linda) Annand and Cecil St. John; and niece, Ruth St. John.

Laura’s family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and care staff at the Country Manor, East Common, for the exceptional care that they provided. They were truly angles in her life.