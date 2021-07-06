Late Monday Night Crash Kills Another Minnesota Motorcyclist

Get our free mobile app

Oakdale, MN (KROC AM News - It was a deadly holiday weekend on Minnesota roads and it came to an end with yet another fatal motorcycle accident.

This one occurred just after 10:00 pm in the Twin Cities metro and claimed the life of a Minneapolis man.

The State Patrol says it involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles on I-94 in Oakdale.

The State Patrol says a pickup truck was towing a car when the motorcyclist came up from behind and struck the right rear of the vehicle that was being towed. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

The car that was being towed struck the pickup truck and the 52-year-old man who was driving suffered minor injuries, as did a passenger in the pickup truck, which was driven by a 44-year-old St Paul man.

The motorcyclist was identified as 40-year-old Jason Sowards.

There were several deadly wrecks in Minnesota over the July 4th weekend, including other motorcycle fatalities.

