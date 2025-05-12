Larry M. Horwath, 74, St. Cloud

June 15, 1950 - April 12, 2025

Larry Michael Horwath, 74, of St. Cloud, passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on April 12, 2025. A memorial service will be held on June 14, 2025 at St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Forest City, beginning at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Larry was born in Litchfield on June 15, 1950 to Lawrence and June (Rohrbeck) Horwath. He grew up in the Forest City area. Larry attended Forest City Elementary and went on to Litchfield High School. In 1968, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany and Vietnam. He made his home in St. Cloud, where he had many friends.

He is survived by his sisters, Junice Aderson of Kingston, Monica (Larry) Pallies of Cold Spring, Charlotte Fischer and Al Lewis of Forest City, Faye Garding of Watkins, Joyce (Tom) Wilson of North Kingston; Godchildren, Penny Jelen and Todd Anderson; 16 nieces and nephews; and special friends, Drew Anderson and Stephanie Horvath of St. Cloud.

