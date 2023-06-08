Larry L. Miller, 84, Sauk Rapids

December 30, 1938 - June 7, 2023

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud for Larry L. Miller, age 84, who passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at his residence. Pastor Faith Totushek will officiate and burial will be at the Kimball Cemetery in Kimball. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Larry was born December 30, 1938 in Attica, IN to Kenneth and Edna (Clark) Miller. He married Mavis Abbott on March 25, 1975 in Indiana. They lived in Belgrade prior to moving to Sauk Rapids in 1994. Larry worked as a Pipe Fitter and Plumber for over 50 years, retiring in 2003. He continued to work part time after his retirement. Larry was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Larry enjoyed fishing, reading, trips to the casino, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughters, Dawn Hanson of Maple Grove and Deanna Statz of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Joshua (Tessa) Hanson, Mackenzie (Channing) Mithaugen and Brady Statz; and great grandchildren, Lincoln Statz, Easton Hanson and Trey Hanson. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mavis; and great grandchild, Merrick Statz.