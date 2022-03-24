Larry John Conard, 80, St. Cloud

December 4, 1941 - March 21, 2022

attachment-Larry Conard loading...

On March 21st, 2022 the Lord called Larry John Conard, age 80 of St. Cloud, home after a long illness.

Larry was born December 4th, 1941 to Alvin and Odile Conard in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Larry took great pride in being from Green Bay his entire life. After graduating high school in 1960, Larry joined the U.S. Army, and spent many years as a National Guard Reservist.

In 1964, Larry married Bonita Raleigh and they went on to have three children, Craig, Brian and Kristine.

Larry's first job was working in his brother's concrete business which he did for many years, Larry then moved on to work for Packerland where he learned the meat business. In 1975 Larry moved his family to Sauk Rapids, MN when he took a job with Robel Beef Packers as a supervisor. The family later moved to Clear Lake, MN.

At his core, Larry was an entrepreneur. After working at Robels, Larry started St. Cloud Meat and Provision, which he grew into a successful business. After selling, he started a vending business called Sunrise Vending. His final venture was purchasing Spring Water Service, which Larry grew to be the largest bottled water distributorship in central Minnesota. After retirement, Larry enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Backus, MN later moving to Nevis, MN where they spent summers on 6th Crow Wing lake. Larry enjoyed spending his winters in Pharr, Texas for 15 years after retirement.

During Larry's illness, he truly found joy in the little things. He loved hearing about his grandkids, watching deer and turkeys come through the yard and his love of a good old fashion Green Bay perch plate morphed into a love of Mcdonald's fillet-o-fish!

Larry is preceded by his parents Alvin and Odile, brothers Kermit, Cletus, Ken and Lyle, Sisters Tara and Etta.

He is survived by his wife Bonita of 59 years, sons Craig Conard and Brian Conard, Daughter Kristine (David) Schroers. Grandchildren Casey, Ben, Mike, Amy, Cole, Katie and Ethan. Great Grandchildren Chloe and Hudson.

A celebration of life to follow at a later date.