Larry G. Engele, 76, St. Joseph

September 28, 1948 - December 1, 2024

Larry Engele, age 76 passed away Sunday, December 1, 2024, due to a small house fire with his constant K9 companion, Daisy by his side. To honor Larry a car show/car run will be held in Spring of 2025. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Larry was born September 24, 1948, in Madison, MN. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1967 where he participated in the Milaca High School Marching Band, theatre, and was a member of the Daily Township 4-H Club. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 – 1971. Larry married Carol Vogt on June 1, 1973, at St Peter’s Catholic Church in St Cloud. To this union was born three children. Larry held various truck driving jobs including Fingerhut for over 30 years, Maiers Transport and Marson Contracting. He also drove school/charter bus for Voigts Bus Service. Classic cars were a passion of Larry’s as he belonged to several car clubs including Pantowners, Muscle Car Mafia, Pontiac Oakland Club International and took top place at the International Ford Retractable Car Show. He enjoyed spending time with his faithful companion, Daisy, working on cars, attending car shows, traveling, hunting, helping at his brother’s farm, but most of all spending time with his family. Larry was selfless, easy going, always willing to help others, constantly tinkering on various projects and a strong faith in God.

Survivors include his sons, Jason of Jacksonville, FL, Brian of Sauk Rapids, and daughter Laura of St. Joseph, his siblings, Leo Engele of Dickson, TN, Patricia Baker of Grand Rapids, LeRoy Dropps of Hinckley, and Doreen (Allen) Moonen of St Joseph, and his beloved granddaughter, Reese of Jacksonville, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Jean (Skjei) Dropps; wife, Carol (August 2024); daughter-in-law Melissa (Missy); sister, Marlene Billstrom; and sister-in-law, Pat Engele.