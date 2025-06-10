Larry D. Alstead, 80, Paynesville

October 26, 1944 – June 2, 2025

With heavy hearts and plenty of stories to tell, we announce the passing of Larry Dale Alstead, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, veteran, and all-around legend, who left us on 6/2/25 at the age of 80. His life was full of service, love, laughter, and just the right amount of mischief.

Larry was born October 26, 1944, in Fergus Falls to Robert and Synnova (Bardahl) Alstead. Growing up near Evansville, MN, Larry answered the call to serve his country early in life by joining the United States Navy. His sense of duty continued long after his sea legs steadied—he later served proudly as an officer with the Minnesota State Patrol, where his sharp instincts, quick wit, and sense of fairness earned him deep respect and lifelong friendships.

Larry married Darcy Morelan on September 9, 2000. They enjoyed dancing, fishing and spending time together at the cabin in Nimrod.

A dedicated member of his community, Larry went on to serve as Commander of American Legion Post 271 in Paynesville, multiple times with his last being a duration of 10 years straight where he honored his fellow veterans with dignity and pride. He also worked with the caring team at Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville, helping families through their hardest moments with compassion and a kind heart.

When he wasn’t serving others, Larry could be found in the field’s pheasant hunting or on the water fishing, just enjoying the peace and beauty of nature. And if you were lucky (or unlucky) enough to sit across from him at the Canasta table, you knew better than to underestimate him. He played with skill, grit, and a gleam in his eye that meant he was about to “whoop your ass” with a grin.

Though he could stir the pot with the best of them, and his smartass comments were legendary, Larry’s heart was bigger than his jokes. He was a deeply caring man—one who showed up, gave generously, and left people feeling better.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Robert & Synnova & brother Richard. He is survived by his wife Darcy, his children Nicholé (Melvin) & Jason (Kelli), grandchildren Kennedi (Jordan), Tucker (Lexi) & D’Jimon, nephews Troy, Christopher (Jen), Corey (Kristy) Alstead and Sean (Wendy) Karsch, nieces Tiffany (Michael) Tangen and Courtney (Jesse) Stenseth, his beloved goldens Honey and Daisy, along with other relatives and countless friends, comrades, and people lucky enough to have been on the receiving end of his wisdom, his wit, and his charm.

A celebration of his life will be held Monday, June 16, 2025, from 12:00 – 4:00pm at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville, MN and he will be laid to rest in Paynesville Cemetery with full military honors. In true Larry fashion, come ready to share a story.

Fair winds and following seas, Commander. We’ll miss you more than words can say.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Legion post 271 in honor of Larry.