Larry A. Mattocks, 72, St. Cloud

A time of sharing will be 12 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud for Larry A. Mattocks, 72 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sterling Park Nursing Home. Visitation will be after 10 AM on Saturday at the funeral home and Rev. John Martinson will officiate.

Larry was born on April 6, 1946 in Alexandria to Alden and Eleanor (Briese) Mattocks. He taught art and media for many years before retiring in the early 2000s. He was a member of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association. Larry enjoyed working in all forms of art, hunting, spending time outdoors and fishing year-round, including his yearly fishing trips on Lake Superior. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Larry loved his family and his black lab, Emily. Larry was a genuine person who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his sons, Cameron Mattocks of Bradenton, FL and Christian Mattocks of Brooklyn Park; father, Alden Mattocks of Alexandria; and sister, Beverly (Clarence) Bundermann of Chaska. He is preceded in death by his mother.