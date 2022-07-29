Lane Closures Planned for Highway 55

ANNANDALE -- Road work on Highway 55 begins Monday.

Crews will be resurfacing 14 miles of Highway 55 and repairing and replacing underground pipes. The work will create lane closures and traffic delays for motorists.

Crews will be on-site from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily until the project is completed in mid-October.

The work zone will be from Meeker/Stearns County line between Watkins and Kimball to Brown Avenue in Annandale. The work will be done in segments, so the work zone will move each day.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the project, pedestrian sidewalk and ramp approaches along the highway will be updated in both Kimball and South Haven.

Find Peace and Serenity in What May be Minnesota's Most Beautiful Airbnb This tiny home Airbnb in Grand Marais, Minnesota may be the most beautiful Airbnb in the state. The wood is really pretty, all of the windows are awesome, and the views of Lake Superior are incredible.

GET OUTDOORS: 9 State Parks to Check Out this Fall Within an Hour of Rochester