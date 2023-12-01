Kwik Trip Recalls Fresh Cantaloupe Products

UNDATED (WJON News) - Kwik Trip has started a voluntary recall of fresh cantaloupe products to protect customers from a salmonella outbreak.

The Centers For Disease Control reports 99 illnesses, 45 hospitalizations, and two deaths are linked to a salmonella outbreak across 32 states. The latest report of illness was on November 10th.

Get our free mobile app

TruFresh has already issued a recall of whole, fresh cantaloupes.

The cantaloupes recalled by TruFresh were used as raw material in Kwik Trip fruit cups and fruit trays, but no illnesses have been reported from the processed product.

Recall Details:

6-ounce cups of “Mixed Fruits Cup” and “Cantaloupe Cup”.

16-ounce “Fruit Tray”.

Sell-by dates of November 4th through December 3rd.

Distributed to Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, and South Dakota.

Kwik Trip has removed the products from their stores. If you have any of the products, you’re asked to either throw away the product or return it to the store for a refund.

READ RELATED ARTICLES