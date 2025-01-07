Kleis Hams It Up for 20th, Final State of the City Address

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In what resembled more of a stand-up comedy routine at times than a formal speech, outgoing St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis delivered his 20th and final State of the City address at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

On the more serious side, Kleis says he always used the occasion to launch city initiatives and talk about the city's finances. He says, adjusted for inflation, the city budget in 2025 is $6 million less than what it was in his first year as mayor.

He also highlighted the steady decline in the city's crime rate with violent crime down 15 percent in 2024 including no murders, property crimes down 12 percent, and motor vehicle thefts down 27 percent.

Kleis ended his more than hour-long speech by saying the world will always be changing.

But we need to change with it. St. Cloud is going to have a change in leadership, but I am confident that because of all of you in this room supporting that change there are great things ahead for St. Cloud. I am grateful for the opportunity I have had.

Kleis is St. Cloud's longest-serving mayor.

He announced that he was awarded a $20,000 gift from the U.S. Conference of Mayors through Walmart. He's donating that money to the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce to provide $1,000 scholarships for each of the next 20 years.

Jake Anderson will be sworn in as the next mayor on Monday night.

