Kimball Man Killed in Head On Crash

KIMBALL -- A Kimball man was killed in a head-on crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 15 in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns County.

Troopers say a pickup driven by 57-year-old Ricky Freitag of Rice was going north when it hit a patch of ice and collided with a car going south.

The driver of the car was a 67-year-old Kimball man. He died in the crash. His name has not been released yet.

Freitag was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say alcohol may have been involved.

Freitag was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Ricky Freitag, photo courtesy of the Stearns County Jail