Kids Fighting Hunger Hosting Food Packaging Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This Sunday is The 12th annual We Are Thankful community-wide service project.

Kids Fighting Hunger will organize the event at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

At least 600 volunteers are needed to help package more than 120,000 oatmeal and rice meals for area food shelves including Catholic Charities, Agape Warriors, Albany, Big Lake, Buffalo, Cold Spring, Elk River, Holdingford, Monticello, Rice, Rockford, St. Joseph and Zimmerman.

Kids Fighting Hunger is also hosting a non-perishable food drive to benefit Catholic Charities. Coborn's has donated 200 cases of macaroni and cheese that food shelves add to their Thanksgiving boxes.

To donate to this event, you can write a check at mail it to Kids Fighting Hunger:

P.O. Box 7550

St. Cloud MN 56302

You can also drop off a donation at the River's Edge on Sunday.

Food packaging shifts are about 75 minutes long at begin at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m. You can sign up to volunteer online.

Kids Fighting Hunger is a volunteer-driven service whose mission is to engage the communities of central Minnesota through education, partnerships, and volunteerism to provide temporary hunger relief.

