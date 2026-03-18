The Sartell Sabres are headed to their first Minnesota State High School League Boys Basketball State Tournament since 2013 (and just the second trip in school history). The Class AAA tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 24th at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

SARTELL HOT ENTERING TOURNEY

The Sabres enter the state tourney on a tear. Sartell has won nine straight games heading into the tournament, including a 72-48 blowout win over Central Lakes Conference rival Fergus Falls in the Section 8AAA championship game last week. Overall, Sartell is 21-8 so far this season.

SARTELL BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Sartell is the #6 seed in the Class AAA tournament and will face #3 Richfield at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25th at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

The Spartans enter the tournament with a 27-2 record. Their only losses this season were to AAA #1 seed Totino-Grace and to #2 seed DeLaSalle.

CLASS AAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

The other half of the bracket matches up #2 DeLaSalle with #7 Grand Rapids. The winners are set to meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26th at Williams Arena, while the loser of the game drops down to the consolation bracket and will play at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Concordia University.

The other side of the bracket sees top-seeded Totino-Grace take on #8 Minneapolis South and #4 Northfield matched up with fifth-seeded Mankato East.