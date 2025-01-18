Kids Eager To Celebrate Dog Man At St. Cloud Library

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The cold weather couldn't stop kids from going to the St. Cloud Library to celebrate their favorite part-dog, part-man superhero. 28 fans turned out on Saturday morning for the library's Dog Man Celebration.

They took part in identifying characters, helped put together a mad lib, ran through a Dog Man obstacle course and more. Dog Man is a half man half dog and part policeman character featured in 12 graphic novels by Dav Pilkey who is also known for his Captain Underpants series.

The Dog Man animated movie is scheduled to open in theatres on January 31st.  The Dog Man Celebration at the library was for kids ages 7 - 12 and ran from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

