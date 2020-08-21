Great River Regional Libraries Reopening for Grab & Go Service
ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota library-goers will now be able to return to their local branches for brief visits.
The Great River Regional Library system is offering grab and go service. During library hours you can once again browse for items, check out, drop off, and pick up holds inside the building.
For more information about what additional services are being offered at each branch, check out the link below:
