ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Human Services is on the road and preparing to host a meeting for parents and caregivers for children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide general information about autism, share details of state services and discuss health care coverage pertinent to young people with autism.

Attendees will have a chance to ask questions during the presentation.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 beginning at 6 p.m. in the Bremer Room of the St. Cloud Public Library. A Webex option is also available.

Anyone with questions or a need for accommodations is encouraged to call 651-431-2400.