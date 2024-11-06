Kids Getting Their Brick On At St. Cloud Library

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Area kids are getting to display their building skills at the St. Cloud Library this month. The Library is displaying all the Lego creations from its annual Brick Building Challenge.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Kids ages 6 to 16 were able to submit an up to 24-inch by 24-inch creation. Everyone who entered will get a Lego mini-fig and there will be a drawing in three age categories for a small Lego set.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The Lego structures range from movie scenes to outdoor activities, to sporting events. All of the builds will be on display in the children's area of the St. Cloud Library until the last week of November.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

SEE: 30 Toys That Defined the '70s

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn & Peter Richman