St. Cloud Library Kicks Off Annual Lego Brick Building Challenge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is time for kids to get their brick on at the St. Cloud Library. The library's annual Lego Brick Building Challenge starts on Tuesday. Children ages 6 to 16 can enter the challenge by making a Lego creation and bringing it to the library to be displayed during the month of November.

Lego Enthusiasts Gather For Brick 2014 Dan Kitwood, Getty Images loading...

Lego Sales Surge 17% In First Half Of 2022 Through Uneasy Economy Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Each person will get a Lego Mini-Figure for participating and also be entered into a random drawing for prizes in three different age groups: 6 to 9, 10 to 12, and 13 to 16. The library has been doing the challenge since 2012 and Library Associate Ruth Lamb says they have families that have participated in the challenge for years and children are really excited once they are old enough to take part.

Get our free mobile app

Rules and more information can be picked up at the Children's Help Desk and creations can be dropped off from October 14th through the 31st.,

Lego At Hamley's Evening Standard, Getty Images loading...

The Hodge Group Keystone, Getty Images loading...

Lego Kingdom Kent Gavin, Getty Images loading...

Toy Testing Tim Graham, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

SEE: 30 Toys That Defined the '70s

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted