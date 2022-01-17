1 Year Later, Prince-Themed LEGO Set Still Needs 8.5K Votes

With less than 280 days to go, a LEGO fan's Prince-inspired LEGO set idea has lost momentum and is looking far from likely.

Nearly a year ago we reported that a Prince fan and LEGO enthusiast had proposed a LEGO set honoring the Purple One. Through LEGO Ideas -- LEGO's creative program that invites amateur LEGO builders to submit a set design or idea for future production -- one creator submitted an idea for a three-in-one set that functions as art, a concert stage and Prince's symbol guitar.

"This set represents three forms of Prince's symbol, affording a multitude of display and play opportunities," reads the set's description. "A Prince symbol LEGO set will allow fans around the world to honor the music and legacy of Prince while finding inspiration and drive for their own creative passions." The proposed set includes a Prince character and several band-mates; instruments including guitars, a piano, saxophone and drum set; and a dove. The set can also be adjusted to look like Prince's signature guitar complete with "strings" and "tuners." In its third form, it can be simplified to look like wall art.

In order to be considered by LEGO experts for production, a submission must achieve certain numbers of votes from supporters in certain periods of time, starting with 500 votes within the first 60 days of submission and ultimately reaching 10,000 votes within two years. At our last time of writing (March 3, 2021) the set had earned 538 votes in its first 6 days. At present (10 months later), voting seems to have slowed down; the set only has 1428 votes. With less than 280 days to go before the idea is fully scrapped, the set needs to earn another 8,572 votes.

"The journey of becoming a LEGO Fan designer is incredibly challenging," reads LEGO Ideas' website, "and requires a unique brick-built concept, solid planning, a boatload of determination, as well as a healthy amount of patience. It can take up to several years and you will have to work hard to build awareness of your project until it gains the necessary 10,000 supporters. But, oh, the fame and fantastic sense of achievement that awaits you if your idea goes all the way!"

If you'd like to see a Prince-themed LEGO set available for retail in stores, cast your vote here!

